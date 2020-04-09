Spraying of hypochlorite to be taken up in all villages: Nalgonda Collector

By | Published: 6:08 pm

Suryapet: Saying that spraying of Sodium Hypochlorite would be taken up at all villages, the district Collector T Vinay Krishna Reddy on Thursday asked the people to cooperate with the officials in executing disinfection task.

Visiting Kothagudem Bazar in Suryapet from which COVID-19 positive case was reported yesterday, he said that more measures have been taken up and lockdown was being implemented strictly in view of the increased cases of COVID-19 positive in the district. He said that 50 kgs of Sodium Hypochlorite and 50 kgs of Chloride was supplied to each village in the district. People should stay at home and cooperate with the officials for taking up of spraying of Sodium Hypochlorite in their villages. The spraying of disinfectants would be taken up in the areas of people, who were under home quarantine, every day. With the help of elected representatives of local bodies, the staff of grama panchayats should create awareness in the public on precautionary measures of COVID-19 pandemic.

He said that the grama panchayats should focus on the waste collection to maintain cleanliness in the villages. The people should also follow the instruction of the sanitation workers as they were working for the protection of the health of the villagers. Saying that the people need not panic, he said that staying in house and maintaining social distancing were must precautionary measures to follow in the time of pandemic. He has also instructed the officials to seize the vehicles of the persons, who would come onto the raids violating lockdown.

Kudakuda, Bhagath Singh Nagar and Kothagudem bazaar in Suryapet town from which COVID-19 positive cases were reported have been declared as red zones and people instructed not to come out from the houses in any circumstances. Special vehicles were arranged for supply of essential commodities including vegetables to the people in these areas.

