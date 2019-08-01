Spread love not hate: Aslam Parvaiz

By | Published: 1:02 am

Hyderabad: Places of learning should shun bigotry and narrow mindedness and promote tolerance and liberal thinking, said MANUU Vice-Chancellor, Dr Mohammad Aslam Parvaiz.

Delivering the introductory lecture after inaugurating a six-day long Students Induction Programme (SIP) here on Thursday, he said the atmosphere of increasing hatred and suspicion was a challenge for Urdu University and MANUU should prepare a caravan of love to spread the message of tolerance and peaceful co-existence.

MANUU being a Urdu University gives preference to Madarsa passouts and students from Urdu medium school during admission, Dr Parvaiz said.

The Vice-Chancellor also introduced various facilities and centres of the university through power point presentation, according to a press release. Prof. Syed Alim Ashraf, Dean, Student’s Welfare, and Anis Ahsan Azmi, Chief Consultant, Centre for Urdu Culture Studies also participated in the inaugural function.

