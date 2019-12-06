Spread the word on Dial 100 for safe city: KTR

By | Published: 12:20 am

Hyderabad: Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao has directed officials to focus on women’s safety and instructed them to identify crime-prone areas, besides initiating preventive measures in such areas.

The toll-free Dial 100 facility should be promoted extensively and awareness should be created among people, especially women, he said. The Telangana government has introduced She Teams exclusively in October 2014 and these teams will reach the location within five minutes after dialing 100.

Focus should also be on monitoring activities around wine shops and action should be taken on people consuming liquor on the outlet premises, besides shutting down such outlets, he instructed officials during a meeting here on Thursday.

The Minister said parks and open plots were turning into dens for antisocial elements. There were four lakh LED lights in the city and, if required, steps should be taken to increase the number of LED lights in the city, especially on major thoroughfares covering identified crime-prone areas, he said.

The Minister also complimented GHMC for conducting an awareness programme on safety provisions for women and promotional aspects involved in such programmes. Director General of Police M Mahendar Reddy and other senior police officials participated in the meeting.

