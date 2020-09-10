Spreading fitness message through Freedom Run

The importance of including fitness in their everyday life was the message they sent across. A fit body and a fit mind contribute to a fit India.

By | Published: 6:23 pm

Gitanjali Devshala School took up the PEFI-Fit India Freedom Run to celebrate the National Sports Day. The 10-day event was kickstarted by Principal Madhvi Chandra. Following in her stride, her fit team put their foot forward too and took part in the event with enthusiasm.

Fit India Movement is a nation-wide campaign that aims at encouraging people to include physical activities and sports in their everyday lives. As part of the campaign Fit India Movement is conducting the Fit India Freedom Run from 15th August – 2nd October 2020.

