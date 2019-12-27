Spreading sweetness since ’93

By | Published: 10:17 pm

If one talks about scrumptious burgers, snacks and luscious cakes, there are a couple of places that crop up first in our minds. One of them is Country Oven. Before food delivery apps and ecommerce portals delivering food were a blip on the radar, it was Country Oven which first rolled out the option for delivery servicing India and the US.

Started by Dr Sudhakar Rao Polsani, chairman, Polsani Groups, the chain of Country Oven is famous for their yummy sandwiches, burgers, pizzas, breads, cakes, and cookies since 1993. Sudhkar shares a funny incident when they first ventured into the door delivery system. “In 1993, we used to take orders from the US on pager.

Once a man in the US ordered a cake to be sent to his mother here. When we went to deliver the cake, the lady was suspicious and interrogated us for more than half an hour with questions like ‘who gave you my address?’, ‘how dare you give a cake to me’… so we asked her to call her son. Only then did she accept the order,” adds Sudhakar who shares that starting the bakery was his wife, Rama Devi Polsani’s idea.

“Ameerpet was a hub for IT sector then, so we chose that area to set up shop at first,” says Sudhakar who learnt baking to understand the nitty gritty of the field. He is supported by his son Karthik and daughter Niharika. “My son and daughter are one strong support system to me, apart from my team,” he says. The loyalty of their employees is also admirable as people who joined him on day one remain with them to this day.

Their adherence to quality and hygiene is of the highest standard to this day. This new year, the shop is offering a large variety of items from fresh cream cakes in different flavours, cookies, chicken lollipops, sweets, chocolate bouquets, and gifts like iPhone to soft toys. For those who count their calorie intake, there are also healthy options like millets cakes, sugar-free cakes, jaggery cakes, vegan cakes, etc.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter