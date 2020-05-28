Sprinklers keep animals cool at Hyderabad’s Nehru Zoological Park

By | Published: 12:23 am

Hyderabad: With temperatures shooting up sharply since the past few weeks, the authorities at Nehru Zoological Park have strengthened precautionary measures aimed at preventing wild animals, birds and reptiles from sun strokes and stress related to summer.

The zoo authorities had already taken up summer arrangements in March first week and these measures are expected to continue till June mid-week. Sprinklers and small rain guns, which were installed in all the animal enclosures, have so far ensured protection to zoo animals from heat wave like conditions.

To ensure health of the animals is monitored, the veterinary doctors at the zoo have increased the frequency of visits to the animal enclosures from two to three times a day to at least five times. Authorities are keeping a close watch on animals during day time to observe whether any animal fell sick due to high temperatures.

The air coolers erected at enclosures for chimpanzee, monkeys, tigers, lions, jaguars, cheetah and leopards have been running round the clock to ensure that wild animals do not get dehydrated. In addition, all apes, monkey primates, birds and bears are given adequate quantities of seasonal fruits like water melon, musk melon and other citrus based fruits.

Zoo officials said that ample protected drinking water is being provided to all animal houses from time to time to avoid dehydration. Glucon-D, electral powder, Vitamin C and B Complex supplements and thermo care liquid are dissolved in water and given to the animals and birds to beat the summer stress.

“The enclosures surroundings like windows, ventilators and doors have been covered with kashkash thattis, gunny cloths to avoid direct sunlight exposure on the animals. Watering is being done on the kashkash thattis and thunga grass at regular intervals to avoid summer heat,” officials said.

N Kshitija, Curator, Nehru Zoological Park said that animal keepers and park supervisors are taking up preventive steps from time to time to avoid summer stress to the wild animals. “Green shade nets placed over the roof of the bird’s enclosures, windows doors of the night houses are helping animals to beat the heat,” he said.

Water troughs kept at various places in the zoo are providing drinking water for the free ranging animals and birds, Kshitija said adding that constant vigil is put on the health of the animals and birds in the zoo.

