Spurious sanitisers flood market in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:52 am

Hyderabad: With the demand for alcohol-based hand sanitisers increasing due to the coronavirus scare, a number of illegal and adulterate units manufacturing the substance seem to be mushrooming over the last week, particularly in Hyderabad.

The fear over the coronavirus spreading has caused the sudden spike in the demand as a result of which spurious sanitisers are making their way into the market, officials say.

Also read Tirupati temple shut for devotees

In the last one week, the Special Operations Team (SOT) of the Rachakonda Police have raided two such spurious units in Kushaiguda and Abdullapurmet and arrested six persons apart from seizing fake sanitisers and material worth over Rs 50 lakh. Police continued to raid several places even on Thursday.

“Normally, hand sanitizers turn dry as soon as they are applied on hands. But those manufactured by these units do not,” said Mahesh Bhagwat, Police Commissioner, Rachakonda, adding that the units did not have any valid licence either to make the sanitisers as per the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940.

“The hand sanitizers were being filled in these units under unhygienic conditions by workers. The units did not have any manufacturing chemists or analytical chemists for manufacturing or testing the goods or the raw material,” an official from SOT, Rachakonda said, adding, the units had started to manufacture hand sanitisers just a fortnight ago.

Police sources said though sanitisers and raw material worth Rs 50 lakh was seized, it is believed that they had already marketed fake sanitisers worth nearly Rs 2 crore.

Usually, there are no rules or regulations when it comes to Ayurveda products. Now, Ayurveda sanitisers too are being sold. Officials said they will check whether these products are useful to prevent the infection.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter