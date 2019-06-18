Spurious seed menace haunts ryots in Adilabad

By | Published: 11:35 pm

Adilabad: The police bust two separate rackets pertaining to sale of spurious cotton seed in the erstwhile Adilabad district in the last one week. The value of the seed was assessed to be Rs 30 lakh, besides Rs 33.42 lakh in cash was also recovered from one of the kingpins belonging to Andhra Pradesh. The two instances indicate how the menace was going on unabated despite efforts of the government to check it and the quantum of profits that the offenders make by committing the crime.

Farmers are struggling to make ends meet even as they toil round-the-clock. Ironically, those who indulge in supplying spurious cotton seed are making a fast buck in a short span. “The value of seed market is nearly Rs 100 crore with the area of cotton cultivation being 3.5 lakh acres in erstwhile Adilabad district. The cost of transactions with respect to the spurious seed is assessed to be Rs 80 crore per annum,” an agriculture officer stated.

According to investigating officials and authorities of agriculture, some traders are able to sell the seed, by wooing gullible farmers by making fake promises. They are initially importing the seed manufactured by fake firms located in different parts of Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and are storing the consignment in Hyderabad and neighbouring Maharashtra. They are then shipping the seed to this district by hoodwinking police and authorities.

The traders are disposing the seed with the help of agents. They are distributing packets by entering agreements with farmers that half of the price can be paid now and the remaining later. “They tend to commit the offence, considering the scope of margins when compared to selling standard seeds,” revealed an investigating officer.

Investigators found that the cost for manufacturing a packet containing 450 grams of seed is assessed to be Rs 100. But, the traders are charging somewhere between Rs 750 and Rs 1,000 per a packet. Whereas, they earn barely Rs 20 per unit if they sell genuine seeds produced by authoried firms. This is driving many to venture into this to make a quick buck.

