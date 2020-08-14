Spurious seed seller detained under PD Act

By | Published: 12:25 am

Hyderabad: Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat issued a Preventive Detention act order against P Venkata Ramana, a spurious cotton seed seller here on Thursday.

Venkata Ramana and his associates were repeatedly indulging in selling of banned herbicide tolerant cotton seeds in Nalgonda and Rachakonda areas. This not only landed poor farmers in a perennial trap but also cheated them and their dependent families resulting in many suicides. Ramana and his associates were caught by the Hayathnagar police, who also seized over 2,800 kg of spurious cotton seeds from them. He is currently lodged in the Cherlapally Central Prison.

