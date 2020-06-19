Spurious soybean seeds seized in Zaheerabad

By | Published: 9:13 pm

Sangareddy: A joint team of officials from Police, Revenue and Agriculture departments raided seed shops located on the premises of the Agriculture Market, Zaheerabad in Sangareddy district and seized 10 quintals of spurious soybean seeds.

Several farmers had complained to Agriculture and Revenue officials about the seed traders cheating them with poor quality seeds. The team of officials filed cases against the traders.

