Spurious toddy, liquor seized in erstwhile Nizamabad

By | Published: 9:08 pm

Nizamabad: Excise officials conducted raids on spurious toddy transporters and spurious liquor manufactures in erstwhile Nizamabad district and seized 130 litres spurious toddy in Nizamabad district and 28 litres spurious liquor at Kamareddy.

Officials conducted raids on spurious toddy transporters at Chinna Malkapoor village on the outskirts of Nizamabad rural mandal on Saturday and seized 130 litres toddy. They were carrying in autorickshaw hidden in between vegetables. Excise officials took two persons, Syed Baba and K Srinivas, into custody and seized the auto.

Meanwhile, Excise officials seized 28 litres of spurious liquor at Venka thanda and Somarpet thanda of Macharedy mandal in Kamareddy district. In Somarpet, they seized 24 litres of spurious liquor from one Dasharath, a manufacturer, while he was trying to transport it to Rajanna Sircilla.

In another incident, officials seized four litres of spurious liquor from Mood Bujji, who was selling it locally at Venka thanda.

