SPWI creates awareness on COVID-19 in Warangal

Warangal Urban: In an attempt to create awareness on COVID-19 and check its spread, the Society for Public Welfare and Initiatives (SPWI), a non-governmental organisation, has taken up a special campaign to create awareness among the public about novel coronavirus in the city.

As part of this, the NGO has pasted many posters at main centres in the city mentioning the dos and don’ts in the poster. Speaking to Telangana Today, SPWI founder Dr Suresh Devath said his organisation wanted to join hands with the government in creating awareness among the public on novel coronavirus.

“Though the government and media are doing a lot of work to create awareness, as an NGO, we have also decided to support the government and create awareness among the people,” he added.

