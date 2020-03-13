Squirrel fights cobra to save babies

By | Published: 6:52 pm

An incredible video of a squirrel fighting and taunting a cobra to protect her babies has gone viral on social media. The video was shared by an Indian Forest Service Officer Susanta Nanda with the caption, “Mother’s love is unlimited & never fades till the last breath. That explains the strength of a squirrel mother in taking up a fight with the mighty Cobra to protect her babies.”

The video shows how hard a mother squirrel can fight to make sure that no harm comes to her babies.In the 39-second-long clip, the small squirrel is seen lunging at the cobra multiple times so that the snake can slither away.

As the post went viral, social media has been abuzz with reactions.

A user wrote, “That little squirrel holding his ground against a cobra has more balls than all of us… just amazing little warrior.”

“Can I hire this squirrel to protect my food from my siblings?” asked one user.

“Squirrel ‘if i digs me a little hole, he’ll never see me'” read one post.