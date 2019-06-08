SR Nagar attack: Efforts on to nab accused

By | Published: 8:09 pm

Hyderabad: Two teams have been formed by the SR Nagar police to nab the persons who stabbed a newlywed man, Mohammed Imtiaz, at SR Nagar in full public view on Friday. “Our teams are trying to track down the persons who stabbed Imtiaz. They have been identified but are absconding. Imtiaz is out of danger and is undergoing treatment at a private hospital,” SR Nagar Additional Inspector Y Ajay Kumar said.

The attack took place on a busy road at Erragadda after Imtiaz (23), a native of Shanthi Nagar in Sangareddy district, eloped with and married Zain Fathima (19) of Borabanda. Though Fathima’s family members worked out a compromise after the couple appeared before the police, some of them followed the car in which the couple was travelling and intercepted it in the middle of the road.

Six persons including Fathima’s father, brothers and maternal uncle then attacked him with knives. When he attempted to escape, one of the assailants chased him down and repeatedly stabbed him.