SR Nagar Police arrests family members of a woman for attacking her husband

By | Published: 1:34 pm

Hyderabad: The SR Nagar police on Sunday arrested the parents and four others members of a woman’s family for allegedly attacking her husband in the broad daylight at SR Nagar on Friday. The victim, Imtiyaz Ali of Sangareddy had married Zainab Fatima without the consent of her family which left them angry.

According to the police, Imtiyaz Ali and Zainab Fatima were into a friendship for last few years and eventually decided to marry. However, the parents of Zainab were opposed to their marriage. On June 5, the woman left her house on pretext of buying bangles and went along with Imtiyaz to Sadasivapet in Sangareddy and they got married there.

Enraged over this, the family members of the woman attacked Imtiyaz after calling the newly wed couple for talks. More details awaited.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click this link to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.