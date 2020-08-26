SR University launches B.Tech programmes in partnership with Microsoft

By | Published: 5:27 pm

Hyderabad: SR University, Warangal, in partnership with Microsoft, launched technology-focused B.Tech programmes in Computer Science & Engineering with choice of specialization in Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning, Cybersecurity, Data Science, Big Data & Data Analytics, Cloud Engineering & DevOps Automation and Internet of Things.

“Skills like cloud computing, artificial intelligence, Machine Learning are already in demand in organizations around the world, yet our talent gap persists and is set to widen. To bridge this talent gap, SR University joined hands with Microsoft.” said Dr.G.R.C.Reddy, Vice-Chancellor, SR University.

With over 45 years of academic excellence, the SR University formerly SR Engineering College,Warangal, was adjudged all India number 1 in private or self-financed college/institutes category in ARIIA – MHRD ranking released recently, a press release said.

The SRU has tier-I NBA accreditation for all B.Tech programmes and NIRF 160th rank in engineering and is positioned in the rank band:151 – 200 in the overall category, the press release added.

