Sravanthi leads Hyderabad to victory

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 6:48 pm

Hyderabad: Sravanthi Naidu put on an all-round performance (52 runs & 2/ 24) as Hyderabad women beat Mumbai by six wickets in the Senior women T20 tournament at Sachin Tendulkar Gymkhana, Kandivali on Tuesday.

Hyderabad bowlers GV Trisha (3/14) and Sravanthi ran through Mumbai batting as the hosts were bowled out for a paltry 94 in 19.5 overs. Chasing a modest total, Hyderabad lost early wickets while Sravanthi steadied the other end to ensure the team’s win. Hyderabad will next meet Tripura on Wednesday.

Brief scores: Mumbai 94 in 19.5 overs (GV Trisha 3/14, Sravanthi Naidu 2/24) lost to Hyderabad 96/6 in 19.3 overs (Sravanthi Naidu 52 no).

