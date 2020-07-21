SRDP projects give a facelift to Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:36 am 12:53 am

Hyderabad: When the Ayyappa Society underpass was thrown open to traffic on January 3, 2018, it was the beginning of a new phase in road infrastructure development in the city under the Strategic Road Development Plan (SRDP).

Since then, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has completed 10 structures in different areas of the city under the SRDP.

With the launch of the first level flyover at Biodiversity Junction last month, Package IV of SRDP has been completed at a cost of Rs 379 crore. As many six structures were constructed under the package.

Apart from facilitating smooth flow of traffic, these structures have triggered major metamorphosis in the respective areas. The SRDP — the State government’s long-term initiative for easing traffic congestion in different areas of the city, is already yielding results.

Underpasses and flyovers were constructed in different areas of the city and the GHMC is ensuring there is no dearth of funds and that the works are being executed as per schedule.

Shortly, the cable bridge at Durgam Cheruvu and the flyover at Jubilee Hills Road No.45 will be thrown open to traffic. These two projects are being constructed at a cost of nearly Rs 330 crore.

With 18 more projects under progress, Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao has been directing GHMC to expedite the SRDP projects. The Minister wanted the officials and agencies to execute different works simultaneously at the sites to ensure early completion of the projects.

Officials have been instructed to ensure that the works are taken up in coordination with the departments concerned, including shifting of utilities, and to avoid delays and slow pace of land acquisition.

The progress of the SRDP projects is being closely followed by the State government.

The municipal corporation is pooling money for the projects through different sources, including Rs 1,000 crore through issue of municipal bonds, Rs 2,500 crore through Rupee Term Loan and Rs 2,437 crore through the GHMC’s own funds, a senior official said.

‘Investors choosing Hyderabad over other cities’

Hyderabad: Earlier this month, while laying the foundation for two more elevated steel bridges at Indira Park and Ramnagar, Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy said many investors were now keen to invest in Hyderabad.

Among other factors, road infrastructure in the city and initiatives being taken to ensure free flow of traffic by the State Government are prime factors, he had said.

“In cities like Bengaluru, traffic jams have become a regular feature and it is time for political parties to set aside political differences and strive for the development of Hyderabad,” Reddy had said.

