SREC Warangal students design ‘Smart Ring’ to help visually challenged

By | Published: 12:31 am

Warangal: There may be many ideas floating around but only some transform into innovative products. MHFictio Creations Pvt. Ltd, a students’ start-up, has done just that. ‘Smart Ring’ was an idea sparked by the present third year Computer Science and Engineering students of SR Engineering College.

They have been working on this project since second year B Tech. It was designed for visually challenged people to experience technology in a holistic way. It started its journey as an idea which was presented at ‘Make n Market 2.0’ conducted at SR Engineering College under the canopy of NEST e-cell on September 22, 2018. Next, it went on to receive ‘Pioneer Award’ at Abhivyakta-2019, a project expo, organised at SR Engineering College, Warangal on March 9, 2019.

The team was appreciated on various platforms, which gave a boost to the team’s confidence and a push to present it at ‘National Boot Camp and Exhibition’ organised by MHRD’s Innovation cell at All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), New Delhi from September 9 to 11, this year.

The team was selected as one among the 37 teams, where 2,000 ideas were presented from various States. Besides, MHFictio Creations stood at fourth place by pitching a product ‘Smart Ring’ developed by them in the World Start-up Expo held at Grand Sheraton, Bangalore. It’s one among the 20 start-ups selected from 1,500 plus teams by Cocoon Ventures the organisation of WSE.

The ‘Smart Ring’ helps visually challenged people mainly to make and receive calls, listen to songs, listen to messages, and it is also designed for technology enthusiasts.

Mohammad Shairose Ahmed leads MHFictio team which has four members: B Rahul, R Amrapali, SaniaTazeen and Mohammad Riyaz, and G Sunil Reddy, Assistant Professor, Department of Computer Science and Engineering, SREC, is the mentor for the team.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter