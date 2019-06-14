Sree Educational Society seeks court nod to fix fee

By | Legal Correspondent | Published: 12:38 am

Hyderabad: Justice A Rajasheker Reddy of the Telangana High Court heard a writ plea filed by Sree Educational Society against the State government for failing to appoint Chairman to the Telangana State Admission and Fee Regulatory Committee. The petitioners argued that a defect in the constitution of the committee cannot be a ground to evade responsibility. Further, they submitted that the government’s failure to fix the fee for their institutions was in violation of the law laid down by the apex court as well as the Telangana Educational Institutions Regulation of Admission and Prohibition of Capitation Fee Act 1983. They requested the court to allow them to fix the fee, which if revised by the committee, would either be refunded or adjusted in the future. The judge granted the government time while adjourning the matter.

Plea against varsity

Justice A Rajasheker Reddy dealt with a contempt case filed by K Saidaiah against Ranjeev Acharya and others for their willful and deliberate disobedience of court orders. The petitioners complained against Mahatma Gandhi University, Nalgonda, for failing to comply with the court’s order directing them to conduct examinations on time and regularise students. They further submitted that due to insufficient staff, the syllabus itself had not been completed. The judge ordered the petitioners to produce necessary rules regarding regularisation and adjourned the matter.

Land acquisition challenged

A two-judge bench of Telangana High Court, comprising acting Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice Shameem Akhter, heard a writ plea filed by Dumbala Kishan Reddy challenging the notification for land acquisition issued by the State. The court stated that it was unfair on the part of the government to acquire lands from private individuals for rehabilitating displaced families evicted at the Kaleshwaram project. The court directed the counsel representing the State to explore possibilities to accommodate oustees at some other place and not at the cost of acquiring private patta lands, which is violative of the right to livelihood of individuals residing there. The matter was adjourned for further hearing.

UoH teachers question recruitment

The same bench heard inconclusively a writ plea filed by the University of Hyderabad Teachers’ Association against the Union of India and others. The petitioner challenged the action of the university in issuing notifications in March 2017, December 2017 and January 2018 and consequently conducting interviews for recruitment of teachers. The petitioner stated that the notifications issued were against the decision of Supreme Court, which prescribes subject-wise advertisement of the posts whereas the challenged notification notified posts institute-wise. The petitioner contended that Central Education Institutions (reservations in teachers cadre) Ordinance 2019 was against the Supreme Court decision and also violative of the Constitution. The bench adjourned the matter for further hearing.