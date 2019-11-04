Sree Vishnu’s ‘Thipparaa Meesam’ completes censor

By | Published: 8:22 pm

Starring actor Sree Vishnu and Nikki Tamboli, the upcoming movie Thipparaa Meesam has completed the censor formalities and received U/A certificate.

The film is all set for a grand release on November 8. Being directed by Krishna Vijay L, this is an action thriller and Sree Vishnu will be seen in a different role and new look.

The teaser and songs have garnered a good response and the film is carrying a good buzz. Suresh Bobbili is composing music for Thipparaa Meesam while Sid did the cinematography.

Rizwan Entertainment and Krishna Vijay L Productions banners are jointly bankrolling Thipparaa Meesam while Shri Om Cinema banner is presenting it.

