Sree Vishnu’s ‘Thipparaa Meesam’ to release on November 8

Actor Sree Vishnu’s upcoming movie Thipparaa Meesam will release on November 8. Directed by Krishna Vijay L, the movie is about an action drama and the teaser of Thipparaa Meesam garnered terrific response from audience on social media.

The post-production work has been wrapped up and the makers are planning to unveil the movie’s theatrical trailer along with the music.

Asian Cinemas Sunil has bought the theatrical rights of Thipparaa Meesam for the Telugu States for an exorbitant amount. Suresh Bobbili is composing music for the film, while Sid has done the cinematography. Nikki Tamboli is playing the leading lady.

Rizwan Entertainment and Krishna Vijay L Productions banners are jointly bankrolling it while Shri Om Cinema banner is presenting it. Recently, Sree Vishnu scored a super hit with Brochevarevarura which has understandably raised expectations on Thipparaa Meesam.