Sreedevi Devireddy wins national Private Sector Mentor award

By | Business Bureau | Published: 5:31 pm

Hyderabad: Warangal innovation evangelist Sreedevi Devireddy has attained a rare distinction by becoming the first individual from Telangana and first woman leader to receive the Private Sector Mentor award for this year from the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE), under the National Entrepreneurship Awards (NEA) 2019.

Union Minister for Skill Develpment & Entrepreneurship Dr Mahendra Nath Pandey presented Sreedevi Devireddy, the founding CEO of SR Innovation Exchange (Warangal), this year’s Private Sector Mentor award, for the path-breaking work she has been doing for the past eight years, in an award ceremony held at Pravasi Bhavan in New Delhi, recently.

The NEA 2019 is the fourth edition in the NEA series. As an important step to catalyse a cultural shift in youth for entrepreneurship, the MSDE has instituted the NEA to recognise and honour outstanding young first generation entrepreneurs and ecosystem builders for their outstanding contribution to entrepreneurship development.

Every year, under the Ecosystem Builders’ category, a Private Sector Mentor-an individual working in the private sector who has done exemplary work in developing innovation and entrepreneurship ecosystem for the past few years is recognised. This year, the award was conferred on Sreedevi Devireddy. An innovation evangelist, she has created a vibrant innovation ecosystem in Warangal in just two years. She has led and supported various women entrepreneurship development initiatives as part of AIRSWEEE (a US Mission to India initiative), Indo-American Chamber of Commerce, Lions International, TiE Hyderabad and SR Engineering College, Warangal.

She mentors startups on strategy. She believes that strategic partnership across academia-industry-corporates-startups is the key to India’s economic evolution. She has been instrumental in several national and international collaborations in this pursuit. She also volunteers her time for social causes. She has impacted more than 22,000 students through workshops, sessions, bootcamps, roadshows, seminars etc in the past eight years.

On receiving the award, Sreedevi Devireddy, said, “I am honoured and humbled by this award. This award reiterates my belief that sincere efforts are always recognised. We are a 1.2 billion people strong country. Our demographic dividend is our strength. We are ranked as the 52nd innovative nation in the world as per Global Innovation Index. We need to up our innovation by creating inclusive innovation ecosystems across the length and breadth of our country with clear focus on problem solving. I strongly believe that innovation and entrepreneurial mindset of the youth will be instrumental in making India an economic superpower.”

A total of 45 awards under NEA 2019 were given to first generation entrepreneurs and ecosystem builders across sectors, geographies and socio-economic backgrounds from across the country. The purpose is to highlight models of excellence for others to emulate and improve upon. Also the NEA intends to instill and entrench the entrepreneurial attitude among the future generations and the youth of India.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter