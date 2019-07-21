Sreeja in line for a hat-trick of titles

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 12:14 am

Hyderabad: Telangana State paddler Akula Sreeja is assured of a hat-trick of titles in the ongoing Commonwealth Table Tennis Championship in Cuttack on Sunday.

Sreeja won a mixed bronze along with veteran table tennis player Achanta Sharath Kamal. They lost to Singapore’s pair of Yu En Koen Pang and Rui Xuan Goi 2-3 for the third place finish. Meanwhile, she entered semifinal in the women’s singles and women’s doubles assuring two more medals.

In the women’s singles, Sreeja beat Carey Charlotte of Wales in the round of 16 and India’s top ranked player Suthirtha Mukherjee in the quarter before advancing to the Semifinal. Sreeja then defeated Madhurika Patkar in the semifinals.

In the women’s doubles, the TS paddler paired with Mousumi Paul entered the last four. The Indian duo defeated Zhang Wan Ling and Tan Lilin Jassy from Singapore in the quarterfinals.

TS Sports Minister M Srinivas Goud congratulated Sreeja and coach Somnath Ghosh and said the Government will provide all the support in encouraging her and the game of Table Tennis in Telangana.

Meanwhile, second seeded Sharth Kamal squandered three match points and then the quarterfinal match, shattering his men’s singles medal hopes.

The young legs of Peng Yu En Koen did played a major role in the left-hander snatching victory from the jaws of defeat as he not only survived a 1-3 deficit but also seized the advantage in the decider to enter the semifinals.

The other Indians that made the grade included top-seeded G Sathiyan, who beat Nigerian Bode Abiodun 4-0 and Harmeet Desai who accounted for fellow Indian Sushmit Sriram 4-1.

Sanil Shetty joined Sharath when he went down to England’s Thomas Jarvis 1-4. The top-seeded Ho Tin-Tin of England beat unseeded Archana Kamath, the reigning national champion, 4-1 to enter the women’s singles semifinals.

But second-seeded Madhurika Patkar and fourth seed Ayhika Mukerjee easily followed the English woman in the last-four stages while in a marathon battle.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter