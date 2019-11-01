Sreeja wins season’s second title

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 8:58 pm

Hyderabad: Telangana’s Akula Sreeja of the Reserve Bank of India showed her mettle to clinch the women singles crown in the UTT National Ranking (West Zone) Table Tennis Championships at the Sulochana Devi Singhania School in Thane (Maharashtra) on Friday. Sreeja edged past Railways’ Takeme Sarkar 12-10, 9-11, 5-11, 9-11, 11-4, 13-11, 11-7 in a thrilling final. This was Sreeja’s second title of the season. She had earlier won the honours in North Zone.

Meanwhile, in the men’s section, Manav Thakkar outplayed Sanil Shetty 4-1 to reign supreme.

For Sreeja, it was another fine outing. Growing in stature, the Telangana girl took the first game at 12-10 but then made unforced errors and lost the next three games to trail at 1-3. Showing tremendous fighting qualities, Sreeja played an attacking game to down Takeme to win the fifth. In the crucial sixth game, Takeme led 9-5 at one stage but Sreeja, who trains at MLR Table Tennis Academy, NSL Central Mall in Kukatpally, turned the tables to wrest the lead 10-9.

When Takeme deuced, she held the advantage with some pressure still on her opponent. But the RBI paddler seemed to relish it as she wrested the lead from Takeme at 11-all to take her score to 12-11 and then finish it off in style on her serve.

This brought back her confidence for the decider as she led 5-4 when they changed sides. After that she allowed just two points to the Railway player who had by then become impatient. And a superb forehand winner from Sreeja only enhanced her reputation as a courageous girl who can upset all calculations.

Results:

Men singles: Final: Manav Thakkar (PSPB) bt Sanil Shetty (PSPB) 11-4, 11-8, 8-11, 11-2, 11-9; Semi-finals: Manav Thakkar bt Manush Shah (Guj) 12-10, 11-7, 8-11, 11-8, 11-7; Sanil Shetty bt Jeet Chandra (Har) 11-6, 12-10, 11-4, 11-5.

Women singles: Final: Sreeja Akula (RBI) bt Takeme Sarkar (Rlys) 12-10, 9-11, 5-11, 9-11, 11-4, 13-11, 11-7; Semi-finals: Sreeja Akula (RBI) bt Diya Chitale (Mah) 11-2, 15-13, 11-7, 11-3; Takeme Sarkar (RSPB) bt Kaushani Nath (RSPB) 11-3, 11-5, 11-4, 7-11, 11-3.

