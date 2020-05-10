Sreemukhi set to sizzle in ‘It’s Time to Party’

By | Published: 3:20 pm 3:51 pm

Hyderabad: Telugu tele-star Sreemukhi, popularly known for her dance move ‘Ramulamma’, is set to mesmerize fans this time on big screen as she plays an interesting role in the upcoming movie titled ‘It’s Time To Party’.

Dear @EVS_Goutham It gives me immense pleasure to launch your Maiden film Poster ! You are a bundle of Talent with sincerity n dedication. Wishing success for the entire cast n crew 👍 #HappyBirthdaySreemukhi pic.twitter.com/zb1eUzwPGS — Rathnavelu ISC (@RathnaveluDop) May 10, 2020

Goutham EVS is being introduced as a director while Ditipriya Bhattacharya, Maya Nelluri, Krish Siddipalli, and Basha Mohiddin Shaik will be seen in crucial roles. Produced by Allam Subhash and Goutham EVS on AIMS Motion Pictures and Cocktail Cinemas, the film’s first look was released on Sunday marking Sreemukhi’s birthday.

Speaking on the occasion, director-producer Goutham EVS said, “It’s Time To Party’ is a cyber-crime thriller whose story revolves around four characters. The film mirrors the ways of today’s youngsters. Sreemukhi is not doing a full-fledged role. However, hers is a pivotal character in the story. Never before have you seen her in such a role. Her fans and the audience will be surprised to watch her in our movie. She has given an amazing performance. Post-production works are in the last leg at the moment.”