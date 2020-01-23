Sreenivasulu Setty takes charge as SBI MD

By | Published: 9:59 pm

Hyderabad: Challa Sreenivasulu Setty took charge as the Managing Director of State Bank of India with effect from January 20.

Prior to this role, he was designated as the Deputy Managing Director (DMD) at the bank responsible for resolving the stressed assets portfolio across the country in different sectors such as oil, power, infra, auto, telecom, etc, according to a press release.

Joined as a Probationary Officer in 1988 in the SBI’s Ahmedabad Circle, Sreenivasulu went on to work in multiple geographies with specialised exposure in the area of Credit and Stressed Asset Management.

With over three decades of experience in various functional areas of banking, he held various positions at SBI such as VP & Head (syndications) in SBI, New York Branch, DGM in Commercial Branch, Indore, among other key posts.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter