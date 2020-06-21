Sreesanth nurses the dreams of representing India again

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 11:20 am

Hyderabad: Indian fast bowler, S Sreesanth, whose ban for his alleged involvement in sport-fixing will expire in September, is not ready to let go of any chance to represent the country again.

In a big move, the fast bowler has been given a chance to represent Kerala in the new Ranji Trophy season, provided he proves his fitness. “I’m not here to compete, I’m just here to help and share my experiences and in that process if the selectors give me a chance then why not, I would like to play the 2021 Test Championships final if India plays in it,” the fast bowler from Kerala said.

He was also delighted to be playing again. “I’ve been blessed to get this opportunity. There is no fear of failure or success. A lot of people don’t want to compete because of a fear of failure or even of success, they don’t know what to do with success. I think I am blessed to have a balanced approach now. Thanks to my family and Malayalees across the globe for standing by me. My approach now is to just share experiences and help players, regardless of who they are,” he added.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .