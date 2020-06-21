Sreesanth trains with Michael Jordan’s former trainer Tim Grover

By | Published: 8:57 pm

New Delhi: A ‘theatre of dreams’ called Indian Premier League turned into a nightmare seven summers back and S Sreesanth is getting ready for a long and arduous road towards redemption with lessons in mental conditioning from Michael Jordan’s former trainer Tim Grover.

Sreesanth is keeping no stone unturned as he gets up as early as 5am to attend online mental conditioning classes from noted NBA physical and mind training coach Tim Grover, who has worked with the likes of Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant.

“Grover was one of the biggest names in NBA. I attend Grover’s online sessions from 5.30 am to 8.30 am thrice a week. In the afternoon, I train from 1.30pm to 6 pm at the indoor nets in Ernakulam with a lot of Kerala U-23 players and Ranji Trophy players like Sachin Baby,” Sreesanth said.

Having served seven years of suspension for his alleged involvement in the 2013 IPL spot-fixing scandal, one of India’s most talented swing bowlers is now gearing up to wear the whites for Kerala again but that’s just a part of his goal. Will he put his name up for IPL auctions in 2021? “I will put my name for sure if I am performing well, which I think I will,” Sreesanth, who is all set to play for Kerala in Ranji Trophy this year, said.

“There are teams which will be interested and I have always told myself that I will again play IPL. That’s where I was thrown out and I will make sure I am back on that platform, win matches,” said the 37-year-old, who has 169 wickets from 90 international games for India.