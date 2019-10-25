Sreeshwan outwits Kheerthi in Chess championship

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 11:43 pm

Hyderabad: Promising International Master M Sreeshwan outwitted Kheerthi Ganta on the top board in the second round of the Telangana State Senior chess championship, organised by Telangana State Chess Association, at Yoga Hall, Lal Bahadur Stadium here on Friday.

Sreeshwan, who has an Elo Rating of 2449, opened the game against Kheerthi with Semi Slaver with Black Pieces, d4,d5; c4,c6;nb3,nb6;e3,e6;qc2,nbd1: Finally in 56th move, he got Queen up and won the game.

As many as 16 players shared the lead with two points at the end of the second round. Varun V, Amitpal Singh, Hari Charan Sai Kalluri, Saypuri Srithan, Sreekar J S S, Sri Sai Baswanth P, Sarath Chandra K, Sibi Srinivas Einstein, Nanditha V, Shanmukha Pulli, Viswak Sen M, Bipin Raj S, Sreeshwan Maralakshikari, Akira Sowmyanath and Kari Venu are among the leaders.

The top four players will represent the State team in the upcoming National chess championship.

Important results (2nd round): Kheerthi Ganta (1 ) lost to Sreeshwan M (1), Bharat Kumar Reddy (1) drew0 Velpula Sarayu (1), Suhaas A (1) lost to Varun V (1) , FM- Singh Rishpal S (1) lost to Viswak Sen M (1), Ashmita Reddy N (1) lost to CM-Amitpal Singh (1).

