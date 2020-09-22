SRH don’t have a middle-order, says Aakash Chopra

Manish Pandey’s batting was okay but after that it was all downhill. This team does not have a middle order. Nothing against Priyam Garg, Vijay Shankar or Abhishek Sharma, but this is a really really young team.

Published: 1:49 pm

Hyderabad: Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra criticised Sunrisers Hyderabad middle-order that once again proved to be their nemesis. SRH suffered a 10-run loss in their opening match against Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, he said, “When Sunrisers Hyderabad batted, Warner was out in an unfortunate fashion. Bairstow played very well albeit he got chances. Manish Pandey’s batting was okay but after that it was all downhill. This team does not have a middle order. Nothing against Priyam Garg, Vijay Shankar or Abhishek Sharma, but this is a really really young team. This is not going to work out. If they want to win matches, they cannot do so with this middle-order.”

He also said both teams chose different playing XIs in their opening encounters. “Both the teams played an interesting XI with RCB playing Josh Phillipe and Dale Steyn, not playing Chris Morris despite spending so much on him and Moeen Ali as well. Sunrisers Hyderabad didn’t play Kane Williamson or Mohammad Nabi. They went for Mitchell Marsh. Very interesting choice but in the end it backfired.”

