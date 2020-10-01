SRH keen on building on their first win: Laxman

`Too much is talked of their middle-order but we have lot of confidence in our youngsters’

Hyderabad: Buoyed by the convincing win in the third match after losing their first two, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) are hoping to build on the win against Delhi Capitals against Chennai Super Kings on Friday.

Speaking on eve of the fourth match against CSK, VVS Laxman, who is the mentor of SRH, said they are close to zeroing in the best possible eleven. “CSK is a formidable, experienced and quality side. But we want to build on the win against Delhi Capitals. We will stick to our strength and we are close to finding a best possible eleven, the earlier we do it is better for the team,’’ he said.

He credited the team’s spirit for their first win against DC. “The win shows the character and strength of the team. The first win is always special and that gave us a lot of confidence.’’

The former stylish batsman said they are aware of Ambati Rayudu’s abilities as a batsman. “Rayudu is a quality player and we saw the way he batted in the first match. We know the strengths of the CSK batsmen and their abundance of experience. Even the bowlers know that it is going to be a challenge to bowl them.’’

Laxman said too much is talked of their SRH middle-order. “It has become the talking point but we have a lot of confidence in our youngsters and we are allowing them to settle down. They have got the potential to come good. The addition of Kane (Williamson) has strengthened the middle order.’’

The mentor had a word of praise for young Abdul Samad from Jammu & Kashmir. “He is a naturally gifted power hitter. He has the ability to hit effortlessly. We saw a small glimpse of his mindset in his debut match against Delhi Capitals. The youngsters, like him, can play the finishing role in the team.’’

Tamil Nadu left-arm seamer T Natarajan, according to Laxman, has got very good work ethics. ”It is great to see Natarajan executing his yorkers beautifully. We also have world class players like Bhuvi (Bhuvaneshwar Kumar) bowling in the death overs.’’

He further added that other young Indian players like B Sandeep, Virat Singh will get an opportunity. “At the moment, we have to give fair opportunity to all players. Sandeep is really shaping well and he performed well even in the practice matches, both with the bat and bowl. As a franchise we have to wait and see but these players should be ready when given the opportunity.’’

Laxman said IPL is a perfect platform for uncapped Indian youngsters. ”The way the young guns of KKR are performing is a good sign for Indian cricket. The young players are working on their game and power hitting is one of them among the youngsters.’’

He stated that IPL is the best and most competitive T20 cricket tournament and he compared it with the World Cup. “There are nail-biting finishes and Super Overs. We have high scores too. But as the tournament progresses the big scores will come down in Abu Dhabi and Dubai because of the wear and tear of the wickets. However, it will remain the same in Sharjah because of the small ground and flat wicket.’’

Laxman concluded that strict protocol is followed in IPL-13 because of the Covid-19. “We are all in the bubble and taking tests every five days and before the match.’’

