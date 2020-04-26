SRH teammates Warner, Williamson pick Virat Kohli in their team

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 11:22 am 11:50 am

Hyderabad: Sunrisers Hyderabad former captain Kane Williamson and current captain David Warner picked up Royal Challengers Bangalore and Team India captain Virat Kohli in their teams.

Chatting on Instagram live, Australian Warner and Kiwi Williamson praised Kohli’s hunger for runs and success. Warner asked Williamson who he thinks is the best batsman in the world at the moment and while Williamson said it was difficult to name one, he picked Kohli and South Africa great AB de Villiers. “It’s very hard to pinpoint one. Someone like AB – I know he only plays franchise cricket now, but in terms of gifted players, he is right up there. And a top guy as well. He’s one of the special players of our time. But there are so many quality players. Kohli, in all formats, has a real hunger to dominate. He is so good to watch and play against, and to learn as well. He has set the bar so high,” Williamson said.

Warner on his part picked three. “I would have you, Smithy (Steve Smith) and Virat to bat for my life,” he said. The Kiwi skipper also talked about losing the World Cup final to England, adding, “That was a very emotional time. But it was kind of hard to be emotional right at that point in time. You were still very much looking at the next task at that time despite the ‘n’ number of things outside of your control. It can happen in any cricket game, but just that in this context, it was a World Cup game. After the game, it was quite difficult to make sense of it. I think the thing we could reflect and be proud of was the cricket we played.”

