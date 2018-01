By | Published: 12:40 am

Hyderabad: Sri Harsha Trucking, the authorised dealer of BharatBenz has sold over 100 BharatBenz 2018 model trucks. The capacity of these trucks ranges from 9 tonnes to 49 tonnes.

Muralidhar, Senior Vice-President, Sri Harsha Trucking said “bookings for another 200 vehicles have been completed and delivery will be commenced shortly.”

Till date, over 3000 BharatBenz vehicles have been sold by Sri Harsha Trucking, according to a press release issued here on Saturday.