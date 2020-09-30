Sri Krishna Devarayalu’s idea comes good

By | Published: 6:39 pm

Visakhapatnam: The Union Ministry of Road Transport & Highways (MoRTH) has notified that vehicle drivers will now be able to present electronic copies of their vehicle documents including driving license and registration certificate, thanks to the suggestion of Narasaraopet MP Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu’s suggestion to the Ministry last year to digitize vehicle documents in view of the hefty fines notified under the amended Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act, 2019.

MP Krishna Lavu had written to the Union Roads Minister Nitin Gadkari, suggesting digitization of vehicle documents after recognizing the plight of students and young vehicle drivers who were regularly stopped and harassed by traffic police. Drivers not carrying physical copies of valid documents had to pay up hefty fines or wait for a family member to fetch the physical copy. This wasted the driver’s time and caused immense inconvenience to their families.

Now drivers will be able to present electronic versions of their documents which shall be validated digitally by the officer. If validated, the driver will not be asked to present a physical copy of the documents.

“I welcome digitization of driving documents and it will ease compliance for lakhs of drivers. This incident also shows the power of youth coming together and approaching responsible public representatives to bring about positive developments”, Krishna Lavu stated.

