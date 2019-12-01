Sri Krishna Silks-Weaves, new stop for fashionistas in Hyderabad

By | Published: 4:09 pm

Keeping up with the tradition and culture of housing exotic saris with its collection of various designs and patterns, Sri Krishna Silks announced the launch of Sri Krishna Silks-Weaves at Road No 10 in Banjara Hills in the city.

Actor Archana Veda graced the pre-launch and showcased the collection of saris at the store.

Venu Rachakonda and Gautam Jain from Sri Krishna Silks described the brand as one of the top destination for wedding and bridal wear in twin cities.

“Each and every sari is personally handpicked and we have come far in catering to the needs of twin cities in the finest way by unveiling the exclusive showroom at Sri Krishna Silks – Weaves,” said Venu.

