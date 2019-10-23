Sri Lanka looking for closer ties with Telangana

By | Business Bureau | Published: 11:48 pm 11:52 pm

Hyderabad: Sri Lanka plans to collaborate with the Government of Telangana in IT/BPO space, as the latter has evolved as a major hub not only nationally but globally.

V Krishnamoorthy, Deputy High Commissioner of Sri Lanka in Southern India, said, “We are looking at closer ties with Indian States such as Telangana. Sri Lanka is the ideal trading hub in South Asia.”

“Our relationship with India dates back to over 2,500 years. India is our biggest trading partner. Many Indian companies have set up their manufacturing units in Sri Lanka. Companies such as ITC, ICICI and Indian Oil have become household names,” he said.

“Vast English speaking population, low cost of production, global recognition, skilled labour and ease of doing business are our major strengths to attract investments. Over 30 per cent of India’s shipments go through Colombo port,” Krishnamoorthy added.

He was addressing a seminar on trade and investment opportunities in Sri Lanka held at the Federation of Telangana Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FTCCI) on Wednesday.

He added, “Our government is focused and determined to make our country a safe place for tourists. We have taken several measures for the safety of tourists and our people in the wake of recent terrorist attacks. Sri Lanka offers you many more opportunities in the fields of agriculture, industrial products, textiles, infrastructure and dhousing.”

The seminar was held to create awareness about business opportunities and promoting trade and investment partnerships between India and Sri Lanka.

