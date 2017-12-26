Sri Lanka remembers victims of 2004 Tsunami today

By | Published: 3:39 pm

Colombo: A two-minute silence was observed across Sri Lanka on Tuesday to remember the victims of the massive tsunami that struck the island nation in 2004, the Disaster Management Centre said.

The two-minute silence was observed from 9.25 a.m. to 9.27 a.m., reports Xinhua news agency.

The main commemoration ceremony was held at Peraliya in Hikkaduwa, where one of the largest single rail disasters took place as a result of the tsunami.

Commemoration events were also held in all 25 districts.

According to reports, the total dead and missing for all those countries hit by the tsunami stood at about 280,000.

In Sri Lanka, it was estimated that over 36,000 people were killed and some 5,000 went missing in the catastrophe.