Sri Ram Sagar Project receives good inflows

By | Published: 11:27 pm

Nizamabad: Sri Ram Sagar Project (SRSP) is receiving good inflows this year and the project has 29.72 TMC, according to officials. Apart from this, upper area projects like Amdura,

Balegaon and Vishnupuri projects reached Full Reservoir Level (FRL) and inflows are now received at the SRSP. The Irrigation department officials are getting ready to release water to Lakshmi, Kakatiya and Saraswati canals for Vanakalam crops.

For the last few days the catchment areas of river Godavari received nearly 45 cm rainfall at Latur, Parbhani, Nanded districts. Due to the rains Gaikwad project received 50 TMC of water, while its capacity stood at 104 TMC. After that Amdura, Balegaon and Vishnupuri projects which are above the SRSP have already reached the FRL level. The Amdura project is having 1 TMC, Balegaon 1.7 TMC and Vishnupuri capacity is 2.85 TMC.

With all these projects getting filled up, water is being released from Amdura, Balegaon and Vishnupuri projects and SRSP is receiving good inflows for the last few days. Every year SRSP project officials release water to Kakatiya, Lakshmi and Saraswathi canals after water reaches to 35 TMC. The SRSP EE Rama Rao said that this year project water would be released from July 20 for vaanakalam crops.

