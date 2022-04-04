Sri Rama Navami at Bhadradri to be celebrated in grand manner: Puvvada

Kothagudem: The State government has decided to celebrate Sri Rama Navami at Sri Seetha Ramachandra Swamy Devasthanam at Bhadrachalam in a grand manner this year, said Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar.

The Minister was speaking at a review meeting with officials of departments concerned and temple priests on the arrangements for Sri Rama Navami at Bhadrachalam in the district on Monday.

He instructed District Collector Anudeep Durishetty about the arrangements made so far for Sri Rama Navami to be celebrated on April 10 and ‘Maha Pattabhishekam’ on April 11. Since Sri Rama Navami celebration was restricted to the temple for the last two years due to Covid, this time around, a large number of devotees are expected. Steps should be taken to prepare three lakh ‘Laddu prasadam’ and make them available to the devotees, he said.

Temporary accommodation, toilets and free medical camps should be arranged for common devotees. Parking lots have to be set up as close as possible to the temple and not in far off places. More stalls should be set up to distribute ‘talambralu’ to the devotees, Ajay Kumar suggested.

Special focus needs to be laid on maintaining hygiene in the temple town and ORS packets should be provided free of cost. Sign boards have to be put up widely so that the devotees could easily reach the kalyanam premises.

Special arrangements for the media have to be made to broadcast the celebrations. Firefighters, rescue teams and fire extinguishers have to be made available. All the works should be completed by April 8.

If required the CRPF forces need to be deployed for VVIP security and also to deploy police forces from Warangal and Khammam, the minister said. He released a pamphlet with details of various services and the celestial wedding.

Later in the day Ajay Kumar inaugurated various development works worth Rs 5.22 crore at Julurpad in the district. MLAs L Ramulu Naik and R Kanta Rao, MLC Tata Madhusudhan, Library Chairman D Rajender and others were present.

