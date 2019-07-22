Sri Sai dominate the show in Carrom Championship

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 10:40 pm

Hyderabad: Hosts, Sri Sai Public school, dominated the two-day Regional Carrom Championship for ICSE & ISC schools of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana State held in Patancheru. The school bagged under-19 girls, under-19 boys, under-17 boys and girls and under14 boys and girls titles. A total of 17 schools from AP and Telangana attended the event.

Winners: Boys: Under-14: 1. Sri Sai Public School, Patancheru 2. St Joseph Public School, Malakpet, 3.The Future Kids School, Nanakramguda; Under-17: Sri Sai Public School, Patancheru, 2. St George Grammar School, Abids, 3. Abhyasa International School, Toopran; Under-19: 1. Sri Sai Public School (Patancheru), 2. Abhyasa International School, Toopran, 3. St Joseph Public School, King Koti.

Girls: Under-14: 1. Sri Sai Public School, Patancheru, 2. Johnson Grammar School, Nacharam, 3. The Future Kids School, Nanakramguda; Under-17: 1. Sri Sai Public School, Patancheru, 2.Abhyasa International School, Toopran, 3. Johnson Grammar School, Nacharam; Under-19: 1. Abhyasa International School (Toopran), 2. Sri Sai Public School (Patancheru), 3. St Joseph Pulic School, King Koti.

