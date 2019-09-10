Sri Sai Public School overall champs

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 9:16 pm

Hyderabad: Sri Sai Public School emerged as overall champions in athletics in the recently concluded CISCE Regional Sports and Games AP and Telangana Region. Sri Sai Public School dominated the under-14 and under-17 (both boys and girls) categories.

Following are the winners in various categories:

Under-14 girls: 1. Sri Sai Public School (29 pts), 2. St Joseph’s Public School, King Koti (25 pts).

Under-14 boys: Sri Sai Public School (43 pts), 2. Emmaus Swiss School (16 pts).

Under-17 girls: 1. Sri Sai Public (50 pts), 2. Emmaus Swiss School (31 pts).

Under-17 boys: 1. Sri Sai Public School (65 pts), 2. Emmaus Swiss School (35 pts).

Under-19 girls: St Joseph’s Public School, King Koti (55 pts), 2. Abhyasa International School (25 pts).

Under-19 boys: 1. Abhyasa International School (52 pts), 2. HPS Begumpet (31 pts).