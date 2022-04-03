Sri Venkateshwara Kalyanam held with zeal fervour in UAE

Jeddah: The enthusiastic and devotional Telugu NRI community living in different emirates of UAE have celebrated Sri Venkateshwara Kalayanam with pomp and spiritual fervour. They also organised Ugadi Panchaga Shravanam on Saturday in Ajman.

The Telugu NRIs were delighted to witness their “Ilavelpu” in Arabian deserts and came out in large numbers after two years of COVID-19 restrictions. The Indian Association Hall in Ajman, where the event was held, vibrated with chanting of ‘Govinda Govinda’ throughout the day. Over 15000 faithful devotees from Dubai, Sharjah, Abu Dhabhi and other emirates came to participate in the event, according to organisers.

A team of priests headed by Kanduri Srinivasacharyulu of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) flew to Dubai to perform ritual rites. The visiting priests from Tirupati were supported by local NRI priests according to traditions. The local talented devotional singers performed Annamacharya sankeerta and other songs praising Sri Venkateshwara during the ceremony.

“Days are not far to celebrate Sri Venkateshwara Kalyanam in the large and spacious Hindu temple that is being constructed in Dubai”, said Vasu Shroff, chairman of Sindhi Guru Darbar Temple of Dubai.

Addressing the devotees, the managing trustee of Dubai’s only Hindu Temple added that the new temple complex in Jebel Ali will install a statue of Sri Venkateshwara Swamy also when it is expected open for the public from Dusera.

Abu Dhabi’s BAPS Swaminarayan Temple representative also briefed about ongoing construction of the temple in the capital city.

Also, Telugu New Year Sri Shubakruth Nama Ugadi Panchangam read out by Dr. Kakunuri Surya Narayanamurthy, who was brought from Hyderabad to narrate about Panchangam.

The young priest from Varanasi’s Kashi Vishwanath Temple, Abhishek Kumar Chaubey, belonging to Sapt Rishi Aarti of ancient temple also participated in the event.

The religious festivity started with Suprabhata seva in the morning followed by Gandham, Panchamrutalu and Abhisheka sevas. Despite being a working day, a large number of enthusiasts made their presence. Prominent NRI Sudarshan Kataru along with Dhrama Raju, Venkat Sunder, Srinivas Palthi, and Sreedhar Damarla oversaw the arrangements. The organisers thanked the Indian Association in Ajman and local authorities for their support.

ISKCON – International Society for Krishna Consciousness – in Dubai has provided the pack of Prasadam for devotees. Respecting Ramadan tradition in Gulf countries, organisers urged not to eat during Muslim fasting and advised to eat only at home after leaving the premises.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .