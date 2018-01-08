Sridevi starrer ‘Mom’ to be screened in Armenia film fest

By | Published: 1:33 pm

Mumbai: Veteran actress Sridevi starrer “Mom” will be screened at an annual festival of Indian films in Yerevan, Armenia.

Directed by Ravi Udyawar, the film follows a story of a mother who avenges a crime committed against her step-daughter.

According to a statement by the makers, the Embassy of India in Armenia organises annual Festival of Indian films during which most popular and award-winning Indian movies of that year are screened in Armenia’s — Moscow Cinema.

The event is planned on the eve of Republic Day of India.

This year the Embassy was offered a list of films and “Mom”, a drama thriller, was chosen to be screened among other two films including “Bahubali 2: The Conclusion” and “Hindi Medium”.

Sridevi’s producer-husband — Boney Kapoor said that the film’s story resonates with the people across the globe.

“We are so very proud about how the movie continues to connect with the audience all over, especially Russia and now Armenia. ‘Mom’ exemplifies that strong performances and superior storytelling can win hearts and transcend boundaries,” Boney said in a statement.

The film was also released in countries like the UK, US, Russia, Poland, the Czech Republic, Canada, Australia, New Zealand and Singapore.