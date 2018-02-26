Sridevi’s body to be flown back to India today

By | Published: 9:59 am 10:20 am

Dubai: Veteran actor Sridevi‘s mortal remains will be flown back to India from Dubai on Monday, her family said in a statement.

Sridevi’s body could not be repatriated on Sunday as the final investigation reports from Dubai Police were not ready on Sunday.

Reliance Communications (RCom) chairman Anil Ambani has reportedly offered to fly her remains back home in his private jet.

Sridevi, 54, wife of producer Boney Kapoor, died late Saturday night reportedly due to a cardiac arrest in Dubai’s Jumeirah Emirates Towers.

The actress and family were in town after attending the wedding of her nephew and actor Mohit Marwah which took place in Ras Al Khaimah. Indian Ambassador to the UAE Navdeep Singh Suri and Consul General of India in Dubai Vipul, Indian Consulate representatives were coordinating with Dubai Police and other authorities concerned.

However, the procedures to sent her body to India could not be completed on Sunday before office hours in local departments here. The Kapoor family in a statement issued on Sunday night said that her body will arrive in India on Monday.