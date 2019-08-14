Sridevi’s life immortalised in a book

By | Published: 6:44 pm

In what is described as the first and only detailed chronicle of Sridevi’s 50-year long journey across all the five industries she had worked in, Penguin Random House India has announced the acquisition of the book on the iconic Indian cinema legend written by author and screenwriter Satyarth Nayak and approved by Boney Kapoor.

Sridevi: Girl Woman Superstar recounts the life and times of the actor who changed the way women stars were perceived in a patriarchal film industry. The book will be published under the Ebury Press imprint of Penguin Random House in October 2019 and is available for pre-order on e-commerce websites.

Sridevi embarked on her career in the movies when she was just four years old and went on to become the number one movie star in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu cinema, simultaneously. Her body of work has firmly established her as one of the most iconic screen goddesses of India, with the roles and characters she played becoming cultural touchstones for generations of fans and aspiring actors alike.

“I have always been a huge admirer of Sridevi and this book gave me the perfect opportunity to celebrate the journey of India’s beloved screen goddess. It was wonderful interacting with various film personalities that she worked with over the years, and put together their memories and stories into a narrative that charts her saga from a child star to India’s first female superstar,” author Satyarth Nayak said.

“What I am proud of is that besides her legendary innings in Hindi Cinema, this book for the first time delves deep into her iconic body of work in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada cinema. I am sure this comprehensive narrative on Sridevi will be embraced by millions of her fans from across the globe,” Nayak added.