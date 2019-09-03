Sridevi’s wax figure to be unveiled at Madame Tussauds S’pore

By | Published: 7:31 pm

Boney Kapoor, the late actor’s husband, shared the news on his Twitter account alongside a video that showed glimpses of the making of Sridevi’s wax figure. “Sridevi lives forever in not just our hearts but also in the hearts of millions of her fans. Eagerly waiting to watch the unveiling of her figure at Madame Tussauds, Singapore on September 4, 2019. #SrideviLivesForever,” Boney tweeted.

Madame Tussauds decided to add Srivedi’s wax figure as a tribute to the late actor on her 56th birth anniversary on August 13. Sridevi passed away on February 24 in Dubai, where she had gone to attend a family wedding. Born as Shree Amma Yanger Ayyapan in 1963, she was known for her iconic roles in Hindi movies like Chandni, Lamhe, Mr India, Chaalbaaz, Nagina, Sadma, and English Vinglish among many more.

The actor had also made a mark with her extraordinary performances in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam and Kannada films. Her last film was Mom for which she also received Best Actress National Award, posthumously.