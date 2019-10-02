By | Published: 5:15 pm

Hyderabad: City’s top corporate executive from Phoenix Group, a Infrastructure Development company, Srikanth Badiga was unanimously re-elected for the third time as the Chairman of India American Chamber of Commerce, Andhra Pradesh & Telangana Chapter (IACC AP & TS) for 2019-20.

Also elected are other office bearers Vijaya Sai Meka, as the first Vice-Chairman and Dr Ramkumar Rudrabhatla, as the Second Vice- Chairman of the branch.

The Indo-American Chamber of Commerce (IACC), established in 1968, is the apex bi-lateral Chamber synergizing India-US Economic Engagement. It has a pan India presence with 2400 members, representing a cross section of US and Indian Industry.

Badiga is on various committees and industrial bodies like Board of Director – Asia, on World Free Zones Organization. His role in this organization encompasses OECD Key panel member for curbing illicit trade practices. He is a Member, Baba Kalyani Committee on SEZs and Advisor and Member, Central Governing Council, EPCES. He is an Advisor to TITA a Non-Profit & Non-Governmental Organization (NGO) working for welfare of Telangana IT Students, IT Employees & IT Employers.

