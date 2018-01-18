Srikanth, Sindhu to lead India’s challenge in Asia Cup

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 6:46 pm 9:37 pm

Hyderabad: The Badminton Association of India (BAI) has named a formidable line-up, which includes the likes of Rio Olympic silver medalist P.V Sindhu, London Olympic bronze medalist Saina Nehwal, World No. 3 Kidambi Srikanth and World No. 10 H.S Prannoy, for this year’s Asian Badminton Team Championships that will be held from February 6 to 11 in Malaysia.

Apart from Srikanth and Prannoy, India, which missed the semifinal spot narrowly last year, will have Sai Praneeth and Sameer Verma in the men’s team. In the women’s singles category, Sindhu will lead India’s challenge along with Saina Nehwal and Krishna Priya and Ruthvika Gaade.

The men’s doubles contingent has the exciting young pair of R Satwik Sairaj/Chirag Shetty and also World No. 32 Manu Attri/Sumeeth Reddy and Shlok Ramachandran/M.R Arjun.

Ashwini Ponappa/Sikki Reddy, who have been good results of late, will have also have Prajakta Sawant/ Sanyogita and Rituparna Das/Mithila U K in the women’s doubles team.

In Vietnam last year, the Indian contingent started off on a winning note as they thumped Singapore 4-1. However, the Indians faced a powerful Korean team in their next group stage encounter and went down 1-4 to the eventual runners up of the championship. Nonetheless, with a win in the group stages against Singapore, they managed to make their way into the knockout phase where they couldn’t overcome Thailand in a close-fought encounter and lost 2-3.

“After a very successful 2017 for Indian badminton on the world circuit, we want to start off 2018 by displaying our dominance in the Asian Badminton Team Championships,” the General Secretary, BAI, Anup Narang stated.

While releasing the names BAI General Secretary said, “we were unfortunate to lose out in the knockout stages last year and with the current team we are confident of a good show and a podium finish,” added the Official spokesperson for BAI.

Although, the tournament will be a close fought affair with the Chinese and the Japanese team among the other strong contenders going all guns blazing, the Indian contingent will be positive of a better showing this time around.

Indian team: Men’s singles: Kidambi Srikanth, H.S Prannoy, Sai Praneeth and Sameer Verma

Women’s singles: P.V Sindhu, Saina Nehwal, Krishna Priya and Ruthvika Gaade

Men’s doubles: Satwik Sairaj/Chirag Shetty, Manu Attri/ Sumeeth Reddy and Shlok Ramachandran/ M.R Arjun

Women’s doubles: Ashwini Ponappa/ Sikki Reddy, Prajakta Sawant/ Sanyogita and Rituparna Das/ Mithila U.K.