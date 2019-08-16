Srinagar: IndiGo extends full fee waiver on flight cancellation till Aug 23

By | Published: 3:29 pm

Srinagar: In view of the current security situation in Jammu and Kashmir, IndiGo on Friday extended full fee waiver on cancellation and rescheduling for all flights to and from Srinagar till August 23.

“In view of the current security situation in Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir), we have extended a full fee waiver on cancellation/rescheduling for all flights to/from Srinagar till 23 August 2019,” IndiGO tweeted on its official Twitter handle.

In view of the current security situation in Srinagar, we have extended a full fee waiver on cancellation/rescheduling (fare difference, if any is applicable) for all flights to/from Srinagar till 23-08-19. Reach out to us on Twitter, FB or chat with us at https://t.co/siLprIYnei — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) August 16, 2019

Security was heightened in the region after the Centre withdrew the special status and passed the Jammu and Kashmir (Reorganization) Act, 2019, bifurcating it into two Union Territories — Jammu and Kashmir with legislature and Ladakh without it.

Following this, Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on August 3 had asked Indian airlines to be prepared to operate extra flights to and from Srinagar to fly out Amarnath Yatris and tourists from the Valley.

Soon after DGCA’s directions, airlines had made announcements to give a full fee waiver on rescheduling/cancellation for all its flights to and from Srinagar.

IndiGo had announced a full fee waiver on rescheduling/cancellation for all flights to and from Srinagar till August 9.

“In view of the current security situation in Srinagar and the Government advisory regarding it, we are providing a full fee waiver on rescheduling/cancellation for all flights to/from Srinagar till Aug 09, 2019,” IndiGo had tweeted.